Sentinel boys basketball team returns home as state champions

MISSOULA — The Sentinel High School boys basketball team got a big welcome back to Missoula after winning the Class AA state basketball tournament over the weekend.

Missoula first responders escorted the team through town on Sunday, during the last leg of their journey back from Billings.

The Sentinel Spartans became state champions for the first time in 40 years on Saturday, in a 47-46 overtime win against West Billings.

On Sunday, Missoula police cars and a firetruck met the team’s bus at the Orange Street exit of I-90. They escorted the team back to Sentinel High School where family, friends and fans were waiting.

Senior Lincoln Rogers helped push the team to victory with a three-pointer in the last 15 seconds of the championship game.

“It was a very surreal experience,” Rogers said. “I'm just grateful that I got to be a part of this team and play a role in a winning team.”

Rogers said he was also grateful for the warm welcome home that the team received. This year’s win is the first for the Spartan’s program since 1986.

“I mean, this is awesome. It just shows like how much of a community we are and how much we all love each other and it's just awesome that I get to have this in my senior year,” he said. “I mean, this is what it's all about, right? Making lifelong memories and I'm just glad I got to do with my teammates and I'm just grateful for it all.”