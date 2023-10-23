Slash pile burning planned for Mount Jumbo Wildlife Management Area near Missoula

MISSOULA — People may notice smoke coming from the Mount Jumbo area in Missoula this week.

Slash piles will be burned on the Mount Jumbo Wildlife Management Area (WMA) just northeast of Missoula, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

The slash piles are located in the Jumbo Saddle/Danny O’Brien Gulch area, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

The piles were left from a hand-thinning forestry project as part of a series of planned treatments to improve forage for wildlife and reduce hazardous fuels on the WMA.

Firefighters from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) and FWP staff will oversee the project.

Crews will monitor the burn piles until they are completely out.