Slick roads causing delays, accidents in Missoula area

MISSOULA — Slick roads are causing delays and accidents in the Missoula area.

Traffic is being delayed on US Highway 93 northbound between Lolo and Missoula.

A crash has one lane blocked north of Lolo near mile marker 87.

An alert sent out by the Missoula Police Department notes southbound Higgins Avenue is closed at the Higgins Street Avenue due to an accident.

Crews are also responding to an accident on US Highway 12 just west on US Highway 93 in Lolo.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, accidents are also being reported on I-90 westbound near the Airway Boulevard exit.

The crashes are being reported between mile marker 100 and mile marker 103.

Accidents are also being reported on I-90 westbound near mile marker 78 and mile marker 34 in Saint Regis.