Texas Roadhouse applies for building permit at Southgate Mall

MISSOULA — Building permits filed with the City of Missoula on Friday listed Texas Roadhouse as a future tenant of Southgate Mall.

According to the permit, the new commercial tenant was planning to renovate an existing space at the mall for the full-service restaurant.

Neither the mall nor the business could be reached late Friday for comment. The owner of the permit is listed as Southgate Mall with the Dillard's Property Tax Department as the receiving organization.

Texas Roadhouse is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The restaurant makes food from scratch and specializes in hand-cut steaks, "fall-off-the-bone ribs" and "Texas sized portions."

It also offers burgers and sandwiches.

The permit was filed with the city on Nov. 10.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.