Third annual Zootown Festival announces 2027 concert lineup

MISSOULA — The third annual Zootown Music Festival makes its return to the Garden City in a big way next summer, and on Tuesday, the promoters added some exciting news.

Zootown announced its musician lineup for the 2027 festival which returns to Missoula on June 18 and 19. The festival will be headlined by singer-songwriters Jack Johnson and Brandi Carlile with Caamp, Alabama Shakes, Sierra Ferrell, Whiskey Myers, Courtney Barnett and Kitchen Dwellers all providing chief support along with more acts as well.

More coverage: Check out our photo gallery from the 2026 Zootown Music Festival

Emily Brown / MTN News The Lumineers perform as the headliner for the first day of the 2026 Zootown Music Festival in Missoula.

The festival will once again be held at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

For Johnson, a popular acoustic musician over the last two decades who blends elements of pop, folk, surf rock and more, it will be his debut playing in the Treasure State, while Carlile notably was the first show back at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner in July of 2021 after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jack Plunkett/AP Jack Johnson performs at Stubb's during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 13, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Acts like folk band Caamp, blues rock band Alabama Shakes, country artist Sierra Ferrell, country rock band Whiskey Myers, and Bozeman's own in the Kitchen Dwellers have headlined or been involved in shows in Montana and Missoula before.

Andy Kropa/AP Photo Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Presale tickets for the festival go up on Friday at 10 a.m. The general sale starts at noon.

Here is a look at the entire lineup of musicians coming to Missoula for the festival.