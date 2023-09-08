Tips sought on elk poached south of Lolo

LOLO– Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) game wardens are looking for information about an elk that was recently shot south of Lolo, in the northern Bitterroot Valley.

The incident occurred on a ranch just west of Trader Brothers, near McClain Creek — between the Lolo and Florence — sometime between late Friday, Sept. 1 and early Saturday, Sept. 2.

FWP reports the elk was shot with a rifle and left to waste.

A news release notes wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public and encourage anyone with information to make a report.

People can provide information about this case — or other crimes involving fish, wildlife, or park regulations — at myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont or by calling 1-800-TIP-MONT.

Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.