UM College of Humanities and Sciences Dean resigns

MISSOULA — The Dean for the biggest college at the University of Montana campus recently announced his resignation.

While students are back on the oval, studying, and throwing frisbees behind the scenes, officials are taking a hard look at the money.

"We've launched a new budget model that's going to better align our resources with the interests and needs and demands of our students,” explained UM spokesman Dave Kuntz.

He says it's too early to know if -- or where -- any cuts will be made but confirms funds will shift. "There's no numbers associated with the allocation yet. That'll likely be finalized in the next few weeks," Kuntz said.

The future at the College of Humanities and Sciences is uncertain. It's the largest school at UM with classes in almost every building and 42% of all undergrad students majoring or minoring in one of their programs.

But what happens to its funds now that the school, has no Dean? "In the near term the college is going to be led by three associate deans,” Kuntz said.

Former Dean Larry Hufford recently announced his resignation. "He made the decision to return back to the classroom, that's where his passion is,” Kuntz told MTN News.

Hufford didn't respond to an email request for comment on Friday.

"I don't know the exact reasoning for his resignation, I haven't talked to Mr. Hufford," Kuntz said.

He added that they'll launch a search for a new Dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences soon.

In the meantime, Kuntz says the college is looking good.

"The University of Montana, what really makes it special is we provide that broad base knowledge. That's the humanities, the arts, the sciences, and we're seeing incredible student interest in all of those."

The College of Humanities and Sciences is also responsible for 80% of all general education courses at UM, according to the website.