UM shoveling Washington-Grizzly Stadium to prepare for playoff game

MISSOULA — Snow blanketed Missoula and most of Western Montana Thursday night.

So, both volunteers and University of Montana staff put their shovels to work on Friday.

Washington-Grizzly Stadium has close to 26,000 seats. That's not to mention the parking spots, the field, and walkways that need cleared when snow piles up.

That's why crews are making sure the stadium is safe, accessible, and mostly snow-free before the Griz take on the Jackrabbits Saturday.

"Stairs are going to be prioritized. The corridors in and around the stadiums are going to be prioritized, but we just hope folks exercise caution too as they're coming in and out of the stadium because it's likely going to be a pretty quick turnaround time from when the precipitation stops to when folks start arriving on campus," UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz said.

If it snows again overnight, everyone is ready.

"Our staff is going to start getting here at 4 a.m. They're going to start prioritizing the parking lots first and then work in the stadium, with the goal being to have any snow that falls overnight removed from the field by 9:30 a.m.," Kuntz explained.

If the game does turn into a snowglobe, UM is prepared.

They have plows for the field and will shovel the lines so players, coaches, and referees can see.

The heavyweight clash between the Montana Grizzlies and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits kicks off at 12 p.m. Saturday.