University of Montana police investigating weekend student assault

MISSOULA — Sunday night a University of Montana student reported she was assaulted by an unknown man at her apartment in the Dornblaser complex.

The alert sent to students and staff said the assault happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The woman was carrying laundry back to her apartment in the Cinnabar Court area when the man came up behind her and grabbed her. She struck the male and he ran away.

Below is the UMPD alert sent to University of Montana students & staff:

On Sunday evening at about 19:15 hours (7:15 PM), UMPD received a report that an unknown male ran out of the Dornblaser complex and grabbed a female while she was carrying laundry back to her apt. in the Cinnabar Court area. She struck the male in the groin and face.

She described the male as wearing a black hoodie pulled all the way down covering his face. She said he was possibly a white male adult wearing long pants. He was last seen headed westbound back into the Dornblaser complex.

UMPD officers are currently in the area looking for the suspect male. If you see a suspicious person in the UM family housing area near the Dornblazer complex, contact UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 911.

Information UMPD would like you to consider for your safety:

When possible, avoid walking alone. Walk with a friend or walk in well‐traveled and well–lit areas.

Avoid places where you are vulnerable and there are no exits.

Be aware of people around you. When you are walking, stay alert and tuned into your surroundings.

Walk with confidence; show that you are aware and in control.

If attacked, you are allowed to defend yourself.

If you are being followed, go to the nearest business or residence for help.