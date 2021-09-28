University of Montana reports rise in enrollment

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is reporting that for the first time in a decade that more students are attending class.

UM officials say a 30% increase in the incoming class, as well as continued improvement in the retention rate, is responsible for the rise in enrollment.

The first-year class, entire student body, graduate school, and Missoula College enrollment grew in the fall 2021 census, according to a news release.

UM welcomed 10,106 students to campus this fall which translates into a 3% increase in enrollment. The university's official first-year student headcount was 1,276, a 30% increase over last year.

Enrollment at Missoula College rose 7.4% over last year to 1,243 students.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar said the positive enrollment trend reflects the University’s revamped recruitment process and focus.

“This year marks UM’s return to growth,” Bodnar said. “We have rebuilt the way we recruit, retain and market our flagship university to prospective students. This first-year class is the result of that important work, and the entire UM family is eager for sustained enrollment growth in the years ahead.”

UM is also reporting that the student retention rate has improved for the third year in a row.

The fall 2021 semester also marks a new all-time high for graduate student enrollment at UM. The 2,637 graduate students enrolled in UM this semester represent a 2% increase over the previous record set last fall.

In addition to overall student growth, UM made significant enrollment progress in the following areas:

UM welcomed 649 transfer students this fall, a 13% increase over last year.

3,788 students from outside Montana are enrolled in UM this semester, a 10% increase over last year.

UM’s full-time equivalent enrollment is 8,008, a 2.5% increase over last year.

UM’s complete student enrollment census data can be found online.