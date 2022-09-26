University of Montana welcomes largest incoming class in 6 years

MISSOULA - Fresh off a busy homecoming weekend, the University of Montana has announced it has welcomed the largest incoming class the school has seen in six years.

In total, however, UM's enrollment — including Missoula College is 1%. But school officials say enrollment for the main campus is up.

Just over 1,400 students joined the Missoula community this fall including 710 first-year Montana students — an 8.4% increase over 2021. There are 610 new Native American students as well as a 6.5% increase in student veterans and 250 new law school students.

School officials say that while the incoming freshman adds diversity and talent to the Garden City, they also help grow the economy by staying in Western Montana after graduation.

"The University of Montana is a force here in Western Montana. And when we bring in 1,400 students each year to the community, it's a big deal,” noted UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. “We have our own little city here at the university where we have our own transportation services, our own dining or even entertainment industry. So, being able to bring in these big classes in back to back years doesn't just bolster the university but all the businesses and the opportunities here in western Montana."

The full report on UM's enrollment can be found by clicking here.