Urban Avalanche Warning issued for Mount Jumbo

Jill Valley/MTN News file
Avalanche Danger Sign Mount Jumbo
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jan 06, 2022
MISSOULA — An Urban Avalanche Warning has been issued for Mount Jumbo in Missoula.

Missoula County 911 states in a tweet that "dangerous conditions are present that could result in an avalanche."

An assessment is underway to evaluate the changing snow conditions and hazards.

Due to the potential danger, Mount Jumbo is closed to all activities at this time.

"Residents must stay off the mountain, including private property, to reduce human-triggered avalanches," Missoula County 911 advises.

Any human activity spotted on Mount Jumbo should be reported to 911.

"It's not clear whether there is sufficient snow on Jumbo’s southwestern slopes to cause an avalanche, but the City of Missoula and its partners, with advice from the Office of Emergency Management, are exercising caution," a statement issued by the city says.

Most of the mountain closes on Dec. 1 of each year to protect wintering wildlife, but three trails at lower elevations remain open. All trails are now closed, and off-trail travel is prohibited.

