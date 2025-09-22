Wildfire smoke and safety event planned for Monday evening in Lolo

LOLO - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), Missoula Public Health and the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management are hosting a wildfire smoke and safety event on Monday evening.

Local residents are invited to stop by from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lolo Community Center to learn how they can protect their health and homes from wildfire smoke. The first 40 attendees will receive a free Winix C545 air purifier, and additional attendees will be entered to win a Winix AM90 air cleaner.

The event is free and open to the public.