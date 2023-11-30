Winter wildlife closures on Mt. Jumbo, Mt. Dean Stone beginning in Missoula

MISSOULA — City officials have announced winter wildlife closures for Mount Jumbo and Mount Dean Stone are set to go into effect on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Missoula Parks and Recreation closes some City open space areas annually during the winter months to protect wildlife.

Upper Mount Dean Stone Preserve trails are closed to dogs to protect wintering elk from December 1 to May 1.

However, the Barmeyer and Sousa Trails remain open to dogs year-round.

Most of Mount Jumbo is closed to all recreational use during winter to protect wintering elk, deer and other wildlife.

Missoula Parks and Recreation notes winter weather brings Mount Jumbo's own elk herd back to its traditional winter range.

When winter snows deplete forage at higher elevations, about 120 elk move to Jumbo's lower slopes to feed.

Mount Jumbo's North Zone, from the Saddle Road to the north, is closed from December 1 until May 1.

The South Zone, from the Saddle Road south to I-90, will be closed from December 1 to March 15.

Maps and more information are available at www.missoulaparks.org.

Several trails on Mount Jumbo are open all year, including the U.S. West road above I-90 and the "L" trail, both of which are accessible at the Cherry Street trailhead.

Short trail sections beginning at Hidden Trail in East Missoula and Marshall Canyon will also remain open.

The short section of road linking Upper Lincoln Hills Drive with Tamarack Street and the 40 acres below the road are also open all year.

Dogs must be leashed on Mount Jumbo during the winter closure.

According to Missoula Parks and Recreation, hiking or skiing off-trail is prohibited in these areas as avalanche conditions may develop and result in loss of life and significant property damage.

Missoula Municipal Code prohibits trespassing during the wildlife closure, and violators may be fined up to $500.

People are asked to call 911 to report violations and if possible, to provide a description of the person and/or the vehicle and license plate number.

Missoula Parks and Recreation is also looking for volunteer "Elk Spotters" to help visually track the Jumbo herd's movements over the winter months to learn more about how the animals use the mountain.

Anyone interested in committing to daily elk spotting can contact Grahm Johnson via email. Schools and other organizations are encouraged to participate.

Additional information regarding winter walking and hiking opportunities can be found by calling 721-PARK or by visiting www.missoulaparks.org.