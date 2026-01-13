MISSOULA — There may be some disruptions to your commute this week in Downtown Missoula.

In preparation for the Downtown Safety, Access, and Mobility project, crews will be investigating soil underneath some roads.

WATCH HERE:

Working crews, traffic impacts downtown Missoula

The city will use these findings to help inform the design and construction of future projects.

On Higgins Avenue, one lane in both directions is closed from Brooks to Broadway.

There will also be workers at the intersection of Front, Main and Orange, as well as Front and Madison.

Work will also take place near the play space area under Beartracks Bridge.

Crews will be working throughout the week until January 16.