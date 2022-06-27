World renowned scientist Jane Goodall speaks in Missoula

MISSOULA - More than 1,000 people filled most of the Oval at the University of Montana on Sunday as world-renowned scientist Jane Goodall delivered a speech.

Goodall spoke about growing up in a world with no women scientists to look up to, and the struggles and opportunities she had while beginning her career. She is most well-known for her breakthrough study with chimpanzees in Tanzania, being the first scientist to record the primates creating and using tools.

She offered advice for any women in the audience considering entering the field of science.

“Girls weren't scientists in those days. Everybody laughed at me. How will you get to Africa it's so far away, we don't know much about it, it's dangerous, and anyway, you haven't got any money and you're just a girl,” Goodall said.

“That's what they said, but not my mother. What she said to me I will say to every young person here,” she continued. “If this is something you really want to do, you'll have to work really hard, take advantage of any and all opportunity, and if you don't give up, hopefully you find a way."

Goodall appeared in Missoula as part of the University of Montana President’s Lecture Series. The event was co-sponsored by the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and the International Wildlife Film Festival.

