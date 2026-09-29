Missoula firefighters rescue person who jumped from Reserve Street bridge

Missoula firefighters said they rescued a person who apparently jumped from the Reserve Street bridge Monday night.

First responders received reports of a "critical incident" near the river that indicated someone had jumped off the bridge, firefighters said in a Tuesday news release.

The person fell about 30 to 45 feet and landed near the water's edge by a small island.

Missoula police officers made first contact with the person and maintained communication until firefighters and paramedics could access the patient.

Because of the limited access and low light, specialized rescue personnel responded. Firefighters and paramedics stablized the patient while providing medical care.

Crews used a rope system to lift the patient to the bridge deck. The patient was then taken to a local hospital for care.

Missoula firefighters emphasized that they did not know why the individual jumped. They offered warnings of the dangers of bridge jumping, which include:

• Shallow water or submerged rocks and debris

• Strong currents and changing water levels

• Limited visibility after dark

• Cold water temperatures

• Difficulty locating or reaching someone in distress

They also included resources for someone experiencing a mental-health crisis:

• 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 for free, confidential support

available 24/7.

• Mobile Support Team (MST): In Missoula, you can call 911 and request MST.

• Crisis Text Line: Text MT to 741741

• NAMI Missoula: A community resource for mental-health information,

support, education and advocacy. Their local number is (406) 880-1013.