Missoula house fire quickly snuffed out, no injuries reported

MISSOULA — Firefighters quickly brought a house fire under control Friday morning in Missoula.

Missoula Rural Fire District crews responded just after 8:17 a.m. to a reported attic fire at a home on Grant Creek Road. The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke coming from attic vents and the roof of a double-wide modular home.

Everyone inside had already made it out safely before firefighters arrived and crews began an aggressive fire attack. They had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Officials report that nobody was injured in the incident, in which 15 firefighters worked at the scene.

Missoula Rural Fire District responded with three engines, two water tenders, a ladder truck, and a Command Unit.

Crews stayed on the scene for about two hours to ensure the fire was fully out in the uninsured home.

The family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters say it appears the fire started near a woodstove chimney, and the cause remains under investigation.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) reminds the public that as colder weather arrives and residents begin using wood-burning appliances, of the importance of having wood stoves, fireplaces, chimneys, and associated venting systems properly cleaned and inspected before use. Regular inspection and cleaning can help identify potential problems and reduce the risk of chimney and structure fires.

MRFD also has chimney-cleaning brushes available for the public to check out at no cost for residents who choose to clean their own chimneys. MRFD encourages everyone using wood heat this season to take a few minutes to make sure their heating equipment and chimney are ready for safe operation.