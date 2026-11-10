Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Mistrial declared in Ashley Whitmore homicide trial after jury split

Judge Molly Owen declared a mistrial Tuesday after jurors split six to six over whether to convict Whitmore in the fatal shooting of Adam Mowatt. The case now heads to a December 2nd status hearing.
A Polson jury split six to six in Ashley Whitmore's homicide trial, prompting a mistrial. The case moves to a status hearing on Dec. 2.
Mistrial declared in Ashley Whitmore homicide trial after jury split
Ashley Whitmore trial
Posted
Add KPAX as a Google Preferred Source

POLSON, Mont. — A mistrial was declared Tuesday in Polson after a jury could not reach a verdict in Ashley Whitmore's homicide trial.

After days of deliberation, the jury remained split six to six, unable to agree on whether to convict Whitmore. That led Judge Molly Owen to declare a mistrial Tuesday.

Whitmore, 33, is accused of killing 39-year-old Adam Mowatt in a shooting on November 6, 2025. According to charging documents, the shooting happened while Whitmore was staying in a camper along 5th Street East in Polson.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Ashley Whitmore's deliberate homicide trial gets underway in Lake County over fatal Polson shooting

Ashley Whitmore's deliberate homicide trial gets underway in Lake County over fatal Polson shooting

Whitmore remains out of custody with GPS monitoring.

With no verdict, the case now moves to a status hearing on Dec. 2, 2026.

Donate Now