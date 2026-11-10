Mistrial declared in Ashley Whitmore homicide trial after jury split

POLSON, Mont. — A mistrial was declared Tuesday in Polson after a jury could not reach a verdict in Ashley Whitmore's homicide trial.

After days of deliberation, the jury remained split six to six, unable to agree on whether to convict Whitmore. That led Judge Molly Owen to declare a mistrial Tuesday.

Whitmore, 33, is accused of killing 39-year-old Adam Mowatt in a shooting on November 6, 2025. According to charging documents, the shooting happened while Whitmore was staying in a camper along 5th Street East in Polson.

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Ashley Whitmore's deliberate homicide trial gets underway in Lake County over fatal Polson shooting

Whitmore remains out of custody with GPS monitoring.

With no verdict, the case now moves to a status hearing on Dec. 2, 2026.