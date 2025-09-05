POLSON - 14-month-old Aniyah Star Charlo of Polson died in 2021 after being in the care of family member Estevan Orozco-Charlo.

He was charged with negligent homicide in 2022. However, he has been out of jail on bond.

Watch the full story:

Justice for Aniyah: A walk through Polson brings awareness to the death of a 14-month-old

Almost four years after Aniyah's death, a walk was held on Sept. 5, 2025, to raise awareness for her death.

“Aniyah was so happy. She was a happy baby and her brother Darius took very good care of her. Her mom, her dad loved her very much. I wish Rae Lynn had the chance to meet her little big sister," grandmother Tammy Couture said.

Emily Brown/MTN News A poster of Aniyah Star Charlo

A crowd gathered in Polson with signs and red handprints, walking for justice for Aniyah Star Charlo, who would have been five this year.

“It's devastating, horrific. We haven't gotten closure yet," Couture told MTN.

Couture says Aniyah was killed by a family member. Estevan Orozco-Charlo was entrusted with watching the 14-month-old while her mother worked.

Court documents state that Orozco-Charlo was under the influence and fell asleep with the infant. When he awoke, he was on top of her, and she was having difficulty breathing.

Documents also say that Orozco-Charlo tried to wake her by shaking her repeatedly while also incorrectly administering CPR.

“We should have been able to trust him with his cousin," Couture said.

To bring attention to Aniyah's death, the group walked through Polson, calling out her name.

“This gathering right now is very important to us. We're able to have a good turnout. Then, we'll just go forward one day at a time and just try to get through this together," Couture shared.

Upon arriving at the Lake County Courthouse, family members shared their thoughts. One speech was written as coming from Aniyah herself.

“When will enough be enough? When can I rest in peace?" a family member stated from Aniyah's perspective.

A trial has been set for February of 2026 at the Lake County Courthouse.

If convicted, documents state the maximum penalty would be 20 years imprisonment and a $50,000 fine.

We'll continue to keep you updated on this case.