Missoula Art Museum hosts presentation on Indigenous-led MMIP forensic field work

MISSOULA - The Missoula Art Museum is wrapping up an exhibition on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) on Thursday evening.

Ohkomi Forensics presented their field work, resources, why it's essential for Indigenous communities to have these services, and shared what they hope to accomplish in the future.

The Indigenous-led forensic team combines cultural sensitivity and scientific exploration in working to end the MMIP crisis. Ohkomi works on the ground, searching for missing loved ones, and in the lab, analyzing DNA.

Attendees learned while sitting with emotions from Brian Maguire's moving exhibit 'Outrage'. The artist worked directly with families to paint portraits of their missing or murdered loved ones.

Watch previous coverage about the work that Ohkomi Forensics performs:

Ohkomi Forensics offers hope to families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

"People really don't realize the extent of the crisis or how many people are involved or that it's so wide spread, and so that's partly been the goal is just to get the word out and say, man, this is terrible, and this is happening in Montana, and if you don't know about it, you need to pay attention," MAM Executive Director Brian Reintjes told MTN.