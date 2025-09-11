Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMMIP

Actions

Missoula Art Museum hosts presentation on Indigenous-led MMIP forensic field work

outrage gallery
Emily Brown/MTN News
"Maguire’s Outrage, a powerful visual response to the MMIP epidemic in Montana. The exhibition features a series of painted portraits of Indigenous people who have gone missing or been murdered, created in close collaboration with family members. Each portrait is accompanied by text developed with the families, giving voice and visibility to lives lost and stories too often ignored." — MAM press release
outrage gallery
Posted

MISSOULA - The Missoula Art Museum is wrapping up an exhibition on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) on Thursday evening.

Ohkomi Forensics presented their field work, resources, why it's essential for Indigenous communities to have these services, and shared what they hope to accomplish in the future.

The Indigenous-led forensic team combines cultural sensitivity and scientific exploration in working to end the MMIP crisis. Ohkomi works on the ground, searching for missing loved ones, and in the lab, analyzing DNA.

Attendees learned while sitting with emotions from Brian Maguire's moving exhibit 'Outrage'. The artist worked directly with families to paint portraits of their missing or murdered loved ones.

Watch previous coverage about the work that Ohkomi Forensics performs:

Ohkomi Forensics offers hope to families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

"People really don't realize the extent of the crisis or how many people are involved or that it's so wide spread, and so that's partly been the goal is just to get the word out and say, man, this is terrible, and this is happening in Montana, and if you don't know about it, you need to pay attention," MAM Executive Director Brian Reintjes told MTN.

More Indian Country news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader