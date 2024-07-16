Search continuing for missing young woman from Rocky Boy's Reservation

GREAT FALLS — Law enforcement is continuing to ask for help in finding Rickisha 'Kisha' Bear, a missing 19-year-old woman last seen on February 4, 2024.

A concerned family member told MTN, "[Rickisha] communicates with somebody. I mean, from here to there she knew everyone. To be distant from me and not communicate with me is not super abnormal, but to not speak with anybody, that's not normal. Like something is wrong.”

The Chippewa Cree woman was visiting the Flathead Indian Reservation from the Rocky Boy's Reservation. In addition to those two reservations, Bear has ties to Billings.

Flathead Tribal Police said they last saw Bear on January 31 while family told MTN News they have not heard from Bear since February 3.

"[Rickisha] stayed with a friend in Pablo who's been very good at corresponding with me. That was February 3rd, the last day that she had actually spoken with her," The family member shared.

There have been at least two reports that she has been seen in Great Falls within the last several weeks, including at Wadsworth Park, and at or near the Town Pump at 10th Avenue South and 14th Street.

Anyone with information about the location of Rickisha Bear is asked to call the Rocky Boy's Police Department at 406-395-4513

Click here to visit the Facebook page that is coordinating information.