Three year anniversary of Jermain Charlo disappearance nears

MISSOULA — MTN News first reported the disappearance of Jermain Charlo, a 23-year-old mother of two in 2018.

Wednesday will mark three years since she went missing, and her case has not yet seen closure.

The case has seen widespread attention with the recent podcast Stolen: The Search for Jermain, and increased pressure to find answers.

MTN News sat down with Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker for an interview looking back at the past three years.

"I've made a concerted effort that Jermaine is not forgotten. And you know this bringing awareness to the third-year anniversary is another example of that,” Baker said.

“So, we need to continue to look for Jermaine and find out what happened to her. I need to figure this thing out and bring closure to the family and justice to Jermain because obviously, I'm her voice,” he continued.

“She can't speak for herself anymore and so it's important that we get this resolved. I never imagined it would be unresolved three years later when I started this case back in June of 2018,” Baker continued.

We will have more on that conversation as well as a follow-up interview with journalist Connie Walker who covered the story extensively in a podcast later this week.

