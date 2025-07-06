AVON — Barbecues, fireworks, parades—Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but for one family in Avon, someone important is missing. The Beck family recently lost a beloved daughter, sister and aunt, Bobbi Jo.

“She put others before herself, almost to a fault,” Nick Beck said.

Just ask Nick, and he’ll tell you his sister Bobbi Jo was a very special person; he describes her as having a “heart of gold.”

(Watch to hear more from the Beck family)

Montana Ag: Avon family gives back to community in the midst of grief

Nick, Bobbi Jo and their two brothers grew up in Avon on their family ranch. Avon is a tiny town in the Blackfoot River Valley, and the Beck family has been there for generations.

“Every summer, we put hay up loose up the beaverslide,” Nick said. “You know, not too many people do that anymore.”

Summer was a happy time for the Beck family—Fourth of July festivities, Bobbi Jo’s birthday on July 6th, haying season.

“Bobbi Jo was our raker,” Nick said. “She loved raking hay.”

It’s something Nick said Bobbi Jo continued to help with, returning to their parents’ ranch each summer. But not now, Bobbi Jo took her own life about three months ago. Her family is still grappling with the loss.

“You don’t want to accept it. And it’s hard to accept, even now,” Nick said. “You miss her voice, you miss her presence. As time goes on, there’s definitely a hole there.”

The Beck family decided to do something to honor Bobbi Jo, something positive in the midst of grief—so the idea for a hay bale auction was formed.

They’re auctioning not just one bale or two, but a whole semi-load. All the proceeds will go to the Avon Community Club House to help keep it going.

“It’s a building Avon is damn proud of,” Nick said of the club house.

It was completed in the early 1940s, a government project to get people back to work during the Great Depression. Ever since, it has been the backdrop of gatherings from wedding receptions to celebrations of life. But Beck said the cost of things like maintenance, electricity and insurance is just going up.

“To be supporting the clubhouse would be pretty important to (Bobbi Jo),” Nick said. “There are lots of memories with her in this building.”

Memories from annual events like the school Christmas play, fall dinner, Fourth of July celebrations—events that continue today, and with help, will continue into the future. It’s a piece of the hometown Bobbi Jo loved.

“Avon was her hometown happy place,” Nick said. “Her safe place.”

The hay bale auction is open now, and bidding closes at noon on Labor Day. Bids can be placed on the Minus Five Ranch Facebook page. If you don’t want to bid on the hay, but still want to support the clubhouse in Bobbi Jo’s memory, you can send donations to PO Box 244, Avon, MT 59713.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available around the clock. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to be connected to trained professionals.