Montana Ag Network: "Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner" launches sustainability campaign

BILLINGS — Sustainability has become a widely and frequently-used word in and around the beef cattle industry as consumers become more concerned about how their food is raised.

The "Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner." brand has launched a new beef campaign highlighting real beef cattle producers. As part of the campaign, consumers are invited to learn more about how cattle producers around the country are employing sustainable practices to care for the land and produce high-quality beef.

Clay Burtrum is the chair of the NCBA’s Federation of State Beef Council’s and explains the importance of sustainability.

“Sustainability is very important to what we do each day on our own operations from the cattlemen's perspective,” said Burtrum. “And the Federation is very keen to do that with our state beef council partners to make sure we're at the table when sustainability is talked about, whether it's here, whether it's on my ranch in Oklahoma or whether it's here in Florida, that we continue to be a part of those discussions.”

He explained why it’s so important to have beef cattle producers on the front lines telling their stories.

“Well, it's all about trust,” said Burtrum. “Who better than to tell that story than us as producers that produce that great nutritional, wholesome, lean product of beef, then then us ranchers. We all need to tell that story because if we're not at the table, we may be on the menu.

Recent scientific research funded by the beef checkoff shows that due to decades of continuous improvement efforts on farms and ranches across the country, the U.S. is a leader in sustainable beef production.

Click here for more information about the new campaign.