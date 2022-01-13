Montana Ag Network: Biden Administration praises American agriculture at Farm Bureau Convention

Farm Bureau members met this week in Atlanta for the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention.

In addition to informative workshops and setting the organization's policy for the coming year, attendees heard from informative speakers which this year included a video address by President Joe Biden on the importance of America’s farmers and ranchers.

“You folks are the backbone of this nation,” said Biden. “As the saying goes, you may need a doctor or an electrician once in a while, but you need a farmer three times a day. That's why in July, I signed an executive order to promote competition and help level the playing field for family farmers and ranchers.”

Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall said as the nation’s largest general farm organization, policy success is found by working together.

“Your Farm Bureau has had your back for over our 102-year history,” said Duvall. “Farm Bureau has become the leader it is today by adapting and working with every administration and every Congress.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack thanked America’s farmers and ranchers for being the best in the world at what they do.

“I know two great things about this country, apart from its extraordinary military, and that is we have a functioning democracy that is the envy of the world and that we have an agriculture that is also the envy of the world,” said Vilsack. “I think I'm speaking to people that are responsible for the most productive, most innovative and most creative agriculture in the country and in the world.”

When it comes to America's most essential industry, there's never a lack of issues impacting agriculture. That's why it’s so important for farmers and ranchers to belong to organizations like Farm Bureau which has agriculture's best interest in mind.

The 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention is Jan. 6-11 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

