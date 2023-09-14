Montana Ag Network: MSU Farrier School leads to lifelong careers working with horses

BOZEMAN - The Farrier School at Montana State University is a twelve-week course that offers students a lifelong career in working with horses.



“The demand is huge. Being from the customer side, you can have your normal guy—but rodeoing, you’re traveling and going all over the country,” Levi Delamarter, an MSU Farrier School Student, said.

Diego Almeida — the MSU Farrier School instructor — originally was in the tech field but found his way back to working with horses and now is teaching students.

“We run a horseshoeing school because we really enjoy teaching,” Almeida said. “It’s just a very pleasant experience to see you give someone a career in this industry, and that’s why we do it.”

It is a full session, with students eager to learn the ins and outs of shoeing, trimming, and caring for a horse’s hoof in a safe, educational environment.