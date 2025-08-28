GREAT FALLS - The Montana Farmers Union, the state’s oldest farm organization, is preparing to elect new leaders as part of its 110th annual convention this fall.

Six leadership positions are on the ballot this year, including president, three district director seats, and two officer roles known as Conductor and Doorkeeper.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch:

Montana Farmers Union offers leadership opportunities

Nominations for these positions close September 17, and members will cast their votes during the convention in Lewistown at the end of October.

MFU President Walter Schweitzer, who is running for re-election, says the organization is designed so members themselves drive the policies, while the board helps carry them out, saying, “Our members are the ones who craft our policy. Our board is who organizes and makes the decisions that move us forward.”

MFU Vice President Erik Sommerfeld previously served as a district representative, one of the seats up for election this year. He says those district roles are critical because agriculture looks different depending on where you live in Montana.

“Having a board rep from each of the different areas in the state helps keep a closer eye on what's going on in those local areas for their different kinds of agriculture — whether it's through trying to influence legislation, whether it's new farming practices, new chemicals.”

MFU has also taken strong positions nationally, from pushing for ‘right-to-repair’ legislation to lobbying Congress to restore mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef. Closer to home, the group has made progress in helping livestock producers control more of their market by launching two meat-processing cooperatives — one in Havre and one in Columbia Falls.

Schweitzer says these ventures provide producers with more independence.

“This just kind of gives them the ability to control their own destiny by having their own meat-processing facility that harvests their livestock and packages them so they can sell a quality product to their customers.”

Schweitzer says MFU’s strength comes from welcoming both experience and fresh ideas.

“The thing about a board is new faces, new blood, new ideas. Just be involved in agriculture, be involved in your community, and be willing to compromise, to work with others, and help lead our organization into the future,” he said.

He encouraged members not to be discouraged if incumbents are running for re-election.

“It’s healthy for our organization to have debate, discussion, and different ideas about what direction Montana Farmers Union should move forward.”

The elections in October will determine who leads MFU as it enters its 110th year, helping shape policies and programs that impact farmers and ranchers across Montana.

Board positions up for election this year are: President, 2-year term, District 2, 3-year term, District 6, 3-year term, and District 5 & 6 at large, 3-year term.

Other positions up for election that also require a nominating petition to be filed by Sept. 17, are: Conductor, 1-year term, and Doorkeeper, 1-year term.

To run, candidates must have been an MFU member in good standing for at least three years, live and/or farm in the district in which they are running and must complete a nominating petition with five nominating signatures from other MFU members in the candidate’s district.

Completed petitions must be returned to the state office via mail or to mfu@montanafarmersunion.com by Sept. 17.

