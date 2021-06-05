Teen dies, 2 others injured in crash near Browning

One teenager died and two others were injured following a rollover crash on Friday night near Browning.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a Ford pickup truck was heading east on Starr School Road at mile marker 8.9 when it ran off the right side of the road, over an approach, then struck a fence and a power pole in the middle of a field.

All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Browning, was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls and died.

The two passengers, a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital in Browning. The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The name of the young man who died has not yet been released.

According to the MHP, speed was a factor in the crash, and troopers are investigating whether alcohol was involved. None of the three people were wearing seatbelts, the MHP said.

We will update you if we get more information.