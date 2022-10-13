Montana girl with rare disease gets service dog

MISSOULA — It is a very rare disorder - an estimated one out of every 1,000 children will be diagnosed with it, and Taylor Wallace in Missoula is one of them.
But when she returns to school, she will have some company and some help in the form of a service dog specially trained to help people with the disorder known as apraxia.
