MTN speaks to Scripps' Andrew Rafferty on the final push ahead of Election Day

It's less than one week until Election Day on Nov. 3, with several highly anticipated races to watch.

The U.S. Senate race is between Republican Kurt Alme, Democrat Alani Bankhead, independent Seth Bodnar and Libertarian Kyle Austin. The U.S. House of Representatives Western District race is currently too close to call.

MTN's Jill Valley speaks with Scripps News Group's Political Director Andrew Rafferty, who's based in Washington, D.C., to break down how these congressional races fit into the national picture.

Watch the in-depth political segment from Montana This Morning: