MTN's Jill Valley speaks with Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty about the upcoming election

MISSOULA, Mont. — The clock is ticking down to Election Day, and in less than two weeks, we'll know who will steer the future of Montana.

There are several key races in Montana, including the U.S. Senate race between Republican Kurt Alme and Democrat Alani Bankhead, as well as U.S. House of Representatives races across the state.

MTN anchor Jill Valley talked with Scripps News Group's Political Director Andrew Rafferty from Washington, D.C., about the top races in Montana.

Rafferty explained why these Montana races matter on a national level, and what voters should watch for before Nov. 3.

Watch our in-depth political segment from Montana This Morning: