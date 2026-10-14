WATCH LIVE at 5:30 PM: Trump rallies in Kalispell Wednesday to support Aaron Flint in tight Montana race

President Trump is scheduled to speak Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell while campaigning for Republican congressional candidate Aaron Flint.

Flint, a former Billings resident who recently moved to Kalispell, is running for Montana's Western Congressional District seat against Democrat Sam Forstag. Current Congressman Ryan Zinke is vacating the seat and is not seeking re-election. Recent polling indicates the race is a toss-up.

Trump is expected to take the stage around 5:50 p.m. Doors open at 2:45 p.m., with the program beginning at 4:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE AT 5:30 PM:

Scripps News On The Scene

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media that closures and traffic delays should be expected on U.S. Highway 93 and surrounding areas. The sheriff's office encouraged drivers to plan ahead and allow additional travel time.

Law enforcement will turn away anyone arriving before noon, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. Early arrivals may cause significant traffic congestion and create hazardous conditions for motorists, emergency responders, and the surrounding community, the sheriff's office said.

Attendees must follow these parking regulations:



Parking is prohibited along U.S. Highway 93 and on surrounding side roads.

Do not stop, park, or form lines of vehicles along the highway or its shoulders. Doing so may obstruct traffic and create dangerous conditions.

All attendees must use the designated event parking area and follow law enforcement directions.

Loitering at or near the designated parking area before 12:00 p.m. is prohibited.

Follow the Flathead County Sheriff's Facebook page for additional updates.

Coverage of the rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. on MTN The Spot. To find The Spot in your market, CLICK HERE.

The event will also be available on the MTN website.