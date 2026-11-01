Montana Millionaire lottery ticket sales down due to 'technical issues'

Ticket sales for the annual Montana Millionaire lottery went down soon after after sales began due to technical issues.

Montana Millionaire is an annual limited game run by the Montana Lottery that offers a number of prizes ranging from $100 all the way up to $1 million. Sales were set to begin on Sunday at 5:30 a.m., but the system appeared to fail soon after.

WATCH: Montana Millionaire players left confused after reported 'technical issues' disrupted ticket sales

Montana Millionaire players left confused after reported "technical issues" disrupted ticket sales

The Montana State Lottery first posted on social media about the issues around 5:59 a.m., just under 30 minutes after ticket sales began. In an update shared around 7:56 a.m., the Montana State Lottery said technical issues were still impacting Montana Millionaire sales.

"Update: We continue to experience technical issues affecting Montana Millionaire sales and are actively working to resolve them. Our team is committed to restoring full service as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize for the ongoing inconvenience and frustration, and we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this issue," the Montana State Lottery posted on social media.

In a post made around 9:25 a.m., the Montana State Lottery said ticket sales remain paused but clarified that the game is not postponed.

"As of right now, we are not selling Montana Millionaire tickets, however, the game is NOT postponed. We are still working with our vendor, Bally's Intralot USA, to resume sales as soon as the issues are resolved. As we know more, we will update this post. Thank you for your continued patience," the Montana State Lottery posted on social media.

The quarter-million-dollar drawing is set to take place on Nov. 30, while the $20,000 second chance drawing and the grand prize drawing are set to take place on Dec. 28. The final deadline to buy Montana Millionaire tickets this year is Dec. 27.

Tickets can be purchased at convenience stores, bars, grocery stores and other businesses at self-service terminals across the state.