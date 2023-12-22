1 dead, 1 injured in Garfield County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Garfield County on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. along Montana Highway 200 near mile marker 211, about two miles southwest of Jordan.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the collision involved a Subaru Impreza driven by a 60-year-old woman from Sand Springs and a Dodge Ram driven by a 72-year-old man from Jordan.

Both people were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

The Subaru was eastbound, and the Dodge was heading west.

The woman failed to negotiate a right-side curve and collided head-on with the Dodge. The Subaru rotated several times and came to rest against a guardrail.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not yet been released.

The man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings; the nature and extent of his injuries have not been disclosed.

The MHP report says that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The MHP says that it is not yet known if either driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.