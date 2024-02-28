1 dead, 1 injured in U.S. Highway 89 crash near Livingston

One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89 in Park County on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the crash happened between Livingston and Pine Creek around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old Emigrant woman was driving southbound on Highway 89 when she entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 72-year-old California woman driving northbound at mile marker 49.

The Emigrant woman died in the crash. The woman from California was taken to Livingston Health Care with injuries.

The MHP fatality report states that the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was driving too fast for conditions.

No further details, including the identities of the people involved, were released.

We will update you if we get more information.