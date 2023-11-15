1 killed, 1 hurt after vehicle hits deer near White Sulphur Springs

GREAT FALLS — A 17-year-old boy died and a 20-year-old man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Meagher County on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. along Montana Highway 294 near mile marker #1.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the two were westbound in a Chevy pickup truck when a deer ran into the road.

The 20-year-old driver swerved to avoid the deer, but the truck hit the deer and lost traction.

The driver then overcorrected, causing the truck to spin and roll.

The 17-year-old passenger was partially ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The 20-year-old man was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and impaired driving and speed were not factors in the crash.

Both men were from Martinsdale.

The name of the teen has not been released at this point.