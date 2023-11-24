Watch Now
1 person dead, 2 hurt in Pondera County crash

The two passengers - an 18-year old female and a 19-year old male - were taken to Logan Health in Conrad
GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Pondera County on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along I-15 near mile marker 328, just south of the Brady exit.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, three people from Great Falls were northbound in a Dodge Dakota when it began to fishtail on the ice.

The driver over-corrected, and the vehicle went into the median and rolled several times.

All three people were thrown from the vehicle. None were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP report.

The 46-year-old female driver died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The two passengers — an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man — were taken to Logan Health in Conrad for medical treatment. The nature and severity of their injuries have not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, nor was excessive speed.

