1 person dead, 1 injured in overnight house fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was seriously injured in a house fire in Great Falls early Monday.

Great Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched at 2:19 a.m. to a house near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 7th Street.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Monday afternoon that it took less than two minutes from the time of the call until the first officer arrived at the scene, and 3 minutes 33 seconds for the first fire engine company to arrive.

First responders found a single-family home and vehicle on fire.

The GFPD said that despite efforts, a male occupant was found deceased and a female occupant has been airlifted to a the burn center in Salt Lake City.

The names of the two people have not yet been released.

An investigation is underway by Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.

Responding agencies also included the Great Falls Police Department, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and NorthWestern Energy.

We will update you when we get more information.

