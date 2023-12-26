1 person dies, 2 hurt in Powell County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Powell County on Friday, December 22, 2023.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m. along Montana Highway 200 near mile marker 55, between Lincoln and Ovando.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the collision involved a Subaru Outback driven by a 34-year-old man from Missoula and a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 73-year-old man from Great Falls.

There was also a 72-year-old female passenger in the Toyota, also from Great Falls.

The Outback was eastbound negotiating a left-side curve in icy conditions, and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into the RAV4.

The passenger in the RAV4 died at the scene; her name has not been released.

The two drivers were taken to a hospital in Missoula; the nature and extent of their injuries have not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, all three people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash, but the MHP says that the Outback was "travelling too fast for the road conditions."

We will update you if we get more information.