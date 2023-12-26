Watch Now
1 person dies after Rosebud County crash

Posted at 9:46 AM, Dec 26, 2023
GREAT FALLS — A man died two days after being injured in a one-vehicle crash in Rosebud County on Friday, December 22, 2023.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and Interstate 94, near the southwest end of Forsyth.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 77-year-old male driver of a Toyota pickup truck failed to slow down when entering a reduced-speed zone, went across the bridge deck of I-94, crossed a cattle guard, and crashed into a cobblestone building on private property.

The driver — who was the only occupant of the vehicle — was taken to a hospital in Billings and died two days later.

The person's name has not yet been released.

According to the MHP, the person was not wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report indicates that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash, but speed may have played a role.

We will update you if we get more information.

