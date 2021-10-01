Woman dies in I-90 crash near Columbus

COLUMBUS — A woman was killed in the crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus late Friday morning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. when a commercial vehicle was re-entering the highway from the eastbound rest area.

An oncoming passenger car failed to recognize the slower speed of the commercial vehicle and collided with the larger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger car, a 38-year-old Billings woman, died as a result of the crash. Her name was not released.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a 62-year-old man from Buffalo, Wyo., was not injured.

