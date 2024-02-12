1 woman dies, 1 hurt in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Browning on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The crash happened near the intersection of First Avenue SW and First Street SW at about 2 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two people were driving west in a Nissan Murano.

The MHP says that there was scattered ice at the time of the crash.

The 21-year-old female driver lost control and overcorrected; the vehicle began to rotate and went off the road, crashing into a building.

The 31-year-old female passenger died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

The MHP says that neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to Indian Health Services; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed were likely factors in the crash.

