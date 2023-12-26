1 woman dies, another hurt in Roosevelt County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Roosevelt County on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

It happened at about 2:50 a.m. along BIA Route 1 between Brockton and Fort Kipp.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash involved a Pontiac Grand Prix with two occupants — a 28-year-old female driver, and a 24-year-old female passenger.

According to the MHP, the vehicle was eastbound and for some reason went off the road into a ditch.

The vehicle hit a field approach and became airborne. It landed and rolled several times.

The driver died at the scene; her name has not been released.

The passenger was taken to a hospital in Billings; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt; it's not yet known if the passenger was.

We will update you if we get more information.