100 volunteer firefighters needed in greater Helena area

HELENA - Rural firefighting stations around Lewis and Clark County are in need of volunteers, with around 100 positions needing to be filled.

“Collectively we have about 275 volunteer firefighters. And we're looking to up that by 100, so 375 firefighters,” says West Valley Fire Rescue Fire Chief Frank Dahlquist.

Dahlquist says that all of the 14 volunteer fire departments across Lewis & Clark County are looking for volunteers. They are looking for folks to volunteer as firefighters, EMT’s, and various support.

Last year alone, the county received 2,800 calls which is up 8% from 2021.

Following a council meeting between fire chiefs from the different stations, it was decided that 100 more positions, from 275 to 375, would bring them up to capacity to best serve communities.

Volunteers go through a process of training that includes such topics as structural firefighting, wildland firefighting, and vehicle extrication.

Chief Dahlquist says that those stations situated in smaller towns such as Augusta and Lincoln are in some of the most need of volunteers.

“In locations like Augusta and Lincoln, York, Baxendale, you know, those are smaller communities and really takes everyone to kind of step forward and do their part to be able to respond to emergencies in their communities,” says Dahlquist.

Recent volunteer Autumn Merzlak began at the West Valley station in February. She joined West Valley Fire Rescue in February fully expecting to only work the phones. But after some encouragement from the chief, and training in the 12-week program, she’s been tackling fires ever since, even working to stop the recent Iron Front fire in downtown Helena.

“To think that just a few months ago I had no idea what I was doing, knew nothing about fire, and now I can confidently go into a wildfire or a structure fire with my crew and with my support and know that I can actually help, is really cool,” says Merzlak.

Merzlak says this volunteer experience has fully exceeded her expectations and pushed her outside of her comfort zone in the best way possible.

“And when I joined I was looking for something exciting, family atmosphere, to help out the community. And my expectations have been exceeded. I mean, I feel like I help a lot. I have a huge support system now. I have so much fun every time I'm here. It's been really great,” says Merzlak.

Merzlak also told me that this community has even gone above and beyond in helping her better understand where she wants to go with her career by connecting her with community members.

“I'm looking into becoming a paramedic now and possibly going in a career fire, we'll see if I can make it there. But chief and everybody else here has been so helpful in teaching me and connecting me with the right people and making sure it's something that I enjoy and really getting me hands-on experience too because I'm not going to figure out if I like it otherwise,” says Merzlak.