100-year-old Montana World War II veteran honored with Congressional Gold Medal

Dr. Maury Irvine, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, has received the most distinguished award that Congress bestows.
Irvine Header.jpg
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 13:26:53-04

BOZEMAN — Dr. Maury Irvine, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, received the most distinguished award that Congress bestows: the Congressional Gold Medal on Thursday.

“What does this mean to you?” I asked Irvine.

“I’m in awe. I still haven't gotten accustomed to it. I’m just in complete awe. I’m overwhelmed. I can’t really think,” Irvine told MTN.

maury irvine 042524.jpg

Dr. Maury Irvine was born on Jan. 5, 1924, in San Francisco. Soon after, Irvine moved to Montana and graduated from Butte High School in 1941.

Pearl Harbor and WWII changed Maury’s life, and he knew he wanted to join the Navy.

“The war started. As soon as I heard about it, I ran down to the Navy recruiting office. I love the Navy. They immediately gave me an eye test and declared that I was unfit for service,” says Irvine, who is legally blind in his left eye.

His blindness made him ineligible for the Navy and most forces, but that wasn’t going to stop him from fighting in WWII.

“I heard there was something called the Merchant Marine, and they were looking for radio operators,” Irvine tells me.

Irvine had lots of experience with radios. In high school, he built himself a radio station and got a ham radio license. Irvine got a position with the Merchant Marines and served as a radio officer until 1946.

irvine merchant marine.jpg

“How’d you enjoy your time there?” we asked Irvine.

“Oh, I loved it. It was wonderful. I enjoyed every minute of it,” he said.

Congressman and Navy SEAL veteran Ryan Zinke presented the Congressional Gold Medal to Dr. Irvine on Thursday morning.

“You know what's nice about representing Montana, is there’s a lot of veterans and heroes in the community. And it's an honor and a privilege of recognizing one of them today,” says Zinke.

irvine with zinke.jpg

The Congressional Gold Medal is considered the most distinguished award that Congress bestows. Other recipients of the award include Sir Winston Churchill and George Washington.

Dr. Irvine received this award for his courage while serving in World War II and his countless accomplishments after the war — such as developing versions of the early digital computer, and allowing computers to be small enough to fit into airplanes.

“I’m in awe of the whole day,” Irvine tells me one last time, as he takes in his new award.

