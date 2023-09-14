12-year-old girl dies in Broadwater County traffic crash

TOWNSEND - Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser says a 12-year-old girl died in a traffic crash on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Broadwater County Dispatch received a call about a crash on Highway 287 and Trailhead View Drive at approximately 8:20 p.m.

According to Sheriff Rauser, two females in a side-by-side and a man in a pickup were involved in what was described as a serious crash.

Karli Sandidge, 12, died as a result of her injuries while the other female was transported for medical attention.

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the families involved. As a father and member of the community, my heart goes out to the family. Please respect the family as they’re navigating this very troubling time. We will be praying for them, while they work through this tragedy,” wrote Rauser in a social media post.

This incident remains under investigation.

