19-year-old man's body found near Livingston; family searching for answers

A family is searching for answers to the death of their loved one.

The Livingston Enterprise reported that a naked body, later identified as 19-year-old Jalen Williams from Evanston, Illinois, was found on the morning of Friday, Feb. 10 in a field off Highway 89 near Livingston.

The Park County Coroner Al Jenkins told the Livingston Enterprise that the autopsy and investigation do not show signs of foul play.

Police Assistant Chief Wayne Hard of the Livingston Police Department added that law enforcement believes there is no risk to the public.

The Livingston Police and the Park County Coroner have not yet returned MTN's calls for more information.

According to a #JusticeForJalen website created by his family, Williams moved to Montana to work on a ranch for the program, Heroes and Horses.

The family was told Williams froze to death. The family claims detectives are avoiding talking to them about this case.

According to the #JusticeForJalen website, Jalen's body was found 3.5 miles from his residence.

A protest was held in Chicago on Thursday, where black and blue balloons were released.

Services for Williams will be held at the Unique Funeral Chapel in Chicago this weekend.

The viewing is Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The wake is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The funeral will be held at the Greater Garfield Park Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.