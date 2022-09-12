2 employees hurt in Livingston timber company fire, 3 buildings destroyed

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Fire and Park County Rural Fire District 1 responded to an early morning fire at RY Timber in Livingston on Monday.

According to Park County Rural Fire Chief Dann Babcox, two RY employees were injured. Their current condition is not known at this time.

MTN News Firefighters tackled a blaze at R-Y Timber in Livingston on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Babcox also said the fire destroyed three structures.

It is currently contained but crews are monitoring another building that contains tanks of combustible material.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.