2 Madison River fishing access sites closed due to flooding 

ENNIS - Montana Fish, WIldlife and Parks (FWP) reports flooding has temporarily closed the Ennis and Valley Garden fishing access sites.

Ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River have caused water, ice and debris to flow into the sites, creating unsafe conditions, including the possibility for trees to fall.

The sites will be reopened when conditions are safe again, according to FWP.

The Ennis Fishing Access Site is a ½ mile southeast of Ennis, and the Valley Garden Fishing Access Site is about two miles northeast of Ennis.

